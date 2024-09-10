“The Queen of Calgary” made her return to WWE television on Monday night.

As noted, Lyra Valkyria and Zelina Vega were advertised to have a special mystery partner for a scheduled six-woman tag-team bout against the Pure Fusion Collective trio of Sonya Deville, Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark.

The mystery partner ended up being the second member of the legendary Hart Wrestling Family to appear on the September 9 “Season Premiere” of WWE Raw at Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, as Natalya made an appearance less than an hour after her relative, Bret “The Hitman” Hart.

Nattie joined Valkyria and Vega for the six-woman tag-bout to finish up the second hour of one of the final three-hour episodes of WWE Raw on the USA Network. The three would pull off the victory with Sharpshooters applied to all three members of Pure Fusion Collective.