Veteran WWE Superstar Natalya is celebrating 15 years with the main roster this week.

Monday marked 15 years since Natalya has been on WWE’s main roster. She took to Twitter and commented on her run, and what legacy means to her.

“Today marks my 15 years on the WWE main roster. 15 years of doing what I love, in front of the audience I love doing it for. I learned early that real legacy isn’t counting what you got from the business, it’s knowing what you put back in—and I’ve been blessed ever since. @wwe,” she wrote.

Natalya actually signed her first WWE contract on January 5, 2007, to work the DSW developmental territory. She ended up working FCW and OVW, and then made her main roster debut on the April 4, 2008 edition of SmackDown, helping Victoria attack Michelle McCool and Cherry. Her main roster in-ring debut came on the April 22, 2008 SmackDown with a submission win over Cherry.

Natalya is a one-time WWE Divas Champion, a one-time SmackDown Women’s Champion, and a one-time WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion.

You can see Natalya’s full tweet below, along with a post she made to mark her 13th WrestleMania appearance this past weekend:

Today will mark my 13th #WrestleMania appearance and my 11th match at WM. A world record for a female in @wwe. I’ve never taken a single WM for granted. Ever. I consider getting to WM to be a huge feat each year. Finding someone to ride into battle with is also tough. I’m so… pic.twitter.com/MncPTwPTUT — Nattie (@NatbyNature) April 2, 2023

