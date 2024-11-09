A secondary women’s championship has finally arrived on the WWE main roster.

During the November 8 episode of WWE SmackDown, Nick Aldis introduced the WWE Women’s United States Championship.

After the show went off the air on 11/8, the reactions started coming in.

Following the initial reaction shared by Paul “Triple H” Levesque on X after the show, several other WWE talents and personalities began chiming in.

WWE SmackDown Nick Aldis wrote, “It is my honor and privilege to introduce the new WWE Women’s United States Championship.”

Natalya followed up with a brief statement of her own reacting to the new belt.

“A new title for women in WWE, I’m beyond excited for this,” Natalya wrote. “It’s been 7 years since I’ve won a singles title and I’ve never stopped working towards winning a championship again. I truly believe hard work always pays off. LFG!”

Michin then wrote a simple and to-the-point comment.

“LETS FREAKIN GOOOOOOO!!!!! #MichinTheManiac.”

BREAKING NEWS: #SmackDown GM Nick Aldis has announced a NEW Women's Title… the WWE Women's United States Championship! 🇺🇸 Who will be the FIRST EVER WWE Women's United States Champion? #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/U9Vf5G2CtR — WWE (@WWE) November 9, 2024

The women of WWE continue to show that they are the very best in the business. The Women’s United States Championship will showcase their continued effort. So, who’s going to step up and take it? pic.twitter.com/Zyg5mzhWiC — Triple H (@TripleH) November 9, 2024

It is my honor and privilege to introduce the new @WWE Women's United States Championship. #Smackdown pic.twitter.com/Us3vZn7ihr — Nick Aldis (@RealNickAldis) November 9, 2024

A new title for women in @wwe, I’m beyond excited for this. It’s been 7 years since I’ve won a singles title and I’ve never stopped working towards winning a championship again. I truly believe hard work always pays off. LFG! — Nattie (@NatbyNature) November 9, 2024