WWE star and former multi-time women’s champion Natalya recently joined the Lightweights podcast to discuss potential casting choices for the rumored Hart Family movie. Check out who Natty thinks should play her and her father, the legendary Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart, in the highlights are below.

Thinks Sydney Sweeney would be a good choice to play her:

Well, it’s funny because like, I love Sydney Sweeney. So I’m like, ‘Sydney Sweeney should play Nattie.’ I think Sydney Sweeney should play me. I think she’s so talented. She’s so pretty. So like, I’m gonna go with somebody that’s really pretty.

Believes that notable wrestling fan and acclaimed actor Paul Watler Hauser would be great as her father, Jim Neidhart:

I love Paul Walter Hauser and I think he’s so talented, but I love that he loves wrestling. He is a huge wrestling fan and he loves the industry. He’s passionate about it. He’s wrestled. In his acceptance speech at the Emmys, he called out Matt Cardona in his acceptance speech and was like because he’s getting ready to have a match with him. Paul, Walter Hauser loves wrestling. He has so much respect for wrestling, but the more I look at old footage of my dad, the more that I’m like, ‘Oh my god, Paul would be a great Jim Neidhart. I’ve said this before, but I can’t unsee Paul as my dad, I think he would play such a great Jim Neidhart. When I start fantasy casting, I would cast Paul.

Says there are so many different people who could play other members of the Hart family:

There’s so many different people that I would think like, who would play my grandfather? My grandfather. He’s such a stoic, handsome man, and then I think about my grandmother, Helen Hart. Who would play her? She was such a beautiful woman. So there’s so much meat on the bone,” she says. “I think, when you think Hart family, people go directly to like, just Bret, Owen, my dad, Davey. There’s so much to my family. I think that’s what makes our family special. That’s why something like a movie on our family, there’s just so many possibilities.

