A longtime WWE veteran is sticking around.

Fightful Select reports that former multi-time women’s champion Natalya Neidhart has re-signed with WWE. The deal was completed in late June shortly before it expired, and is said to be for multiple years. Natalya has been absent from programming for the last few weeks.

The report notes that Natalya was adamant that the outside projects she is working on lined up with the terms of her new WWE contract. There was significant interest in Natalya from other companies but the belief was that she was always going to stay with WWE, even when WWE learned that losing her to a competitor was a real possibility.

