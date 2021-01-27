WWE star and former women’s champion Natalya Neidhart recently spoke with Sportskeeda on a number of subjects, including her thoughts on whether or not Tyson Kidd (her husband) would ever make an in-ring return following a neck injury he suffered back in 2016. Hear is what she had to say.

TJ Was so loved and so respected by people backstage and in front of the camera, but I think, you know, I’m one of those people where I say ‘Never Say Never’.”But I feel like TJ is at a point in his life, especially with his health where he is really content with where he’s at as far as not returning to the ring. Again, I still say ‘Never Say Never’, anything in WWE can happen. That’s the fun part of WWE, you can always expect the unexpected.

Kidd’s injury came from working a dark match with Samoa Joe, where a Muscle Buster gone wrong temporarily ended his competitive career. Would you like to see Kidd make a return to the squared circle?