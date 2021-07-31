During an interview with Sportskeeda, Natalya defended Charlotte Flair, stating that her critics don’t appreciate how much she’s given back to younger wrestlers much in the same with Natalya herself did for her. Here’s what she had to say:

Listen, in the women’s division, it’s a dog eat dog world, or should I say cat eat cat. It’s tough. All of us are vying for an opportunity and everybody wants to be front and center. This industry really is about paying it forward, and what I was able to help Charlotte do in NXT, it’s cool to see her give back and pay it forward. She’s really incredible at giving back, so it’s nice to be able to watch somebody else.

Credit: Sportskeeda.