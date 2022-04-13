WWE star and former women’s champion Natalya Neidhart recently appeared on the Wilde On podcast to discuss a number of different topics, including her thoughts on becoming a producer after her in-ring career comes to an end, and how great her husband, TJ Wilson, is at producing matches for WWE. Highlights from the interview are below.

How her husband, Tyson Kidd, is an excellent producer for WWE:

There are a couple of people, my husband, for example, was always told, ‘You’re going to be a producer one day’ because he’s very gifted and a wrestling savant. I’m so biased, but he’s truly a genius when it comes to how he sees a match and the vision. He bases a lot of his wrestling psychology off the NBA. How they play their games. At Survivor Series, he produced 1/3 of the show. Last year at WrestleMania, he did 52 hours of rehearsals and four women’s matches and had it all in his head. He’s so good at what he does and for the girls, he’s such an inspiration.

Says she doesn’t see herself as a producer when she retires from in-ring competition:

For me, I don’t see myself being a producer per se, but I’m also one of those types who is ‘never say never.’ I love helping people, but I love being in front of the camera. I love speaking, hosting things, being on Total Divas. I’d love to do something like that, do reality TV. My sister and I do a fun YouTube show. I’m not the greatest at holding a camera for someone else and then not being in front of the camera. I’m just not there yet and I’m not sure I have the patience to be a producer. They have the toughest jobs in the entire company. They are so unsung and don’t always get the credit they deserve. Somebody like Adam Pearce, he’s a GM on the show, but he also handles things backstage that nobody sees, he trains people during the week, he works Raw and SmackDown. A lot of our producers are on the road six days a week. It’s really challenging and hard because they don’t always get an action figure or be in a video game or get that spotlight. They are the first ones in the building, the last ones to leave. If something goes wrong, sometimes they have to handle it. It’s a lot. I’m too selfish to be a producer [chuckles].

