WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Natalya spoke with Fightful Select for an upcoming interview as she prepares for Sunday’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match.

Natalya noted that she still gets nervous about big matches, especially matches like Money In the Bank because of the unpredictability and risk.

She put over her husband, WWE Producer TJ Wilson (Tyson Kidd), for being so fair, and seeing something great in everyone’s work. She said he gets excited to work with new talent.

Regarding her own career and possibly producing after she’s done wrestling, she said she’s not keen on the idea, but she wants to work on-camera and do things like Kickoff pre-shows, and analysis for WWE. She also wants to do a reality show. She also mentioned that she’d like to face WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix before they ever team up again.

Natalya also heavily put over Liv Morgan and Angelo Dawkins for coming to train she and TJ at their wrestling ring.

Stay tuned for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.