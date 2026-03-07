The online war of words between Jade Cargill and Rhea Ripley has already sparked debate among fans ahead of WrestleMania, and now Natalya has weighed in on the situation.

Cargill, the current WWE Women’s Champion, is set to defend her title against Ripley after Ripley won the Women’s Elimination Chamber match to secure her WrestleMania opportunity. The two stars made headlines earlier this week after trading sharp comments on social media, leaving fans wondering whether the tension was part of a storyline or something more personal.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Natalya explained that she actually prefers seeing conflict between wrestlers heading into a major match rather than two competitors who appear overly friendly.

“I don’t want to see a match between two women that love each other,” Natalya said. “That doesn’t sell a fight.”

Natalya also pointed out that Cargill has often leaned into playing the villain, something she believes is necessary for wrestling storytelling.

“The thing about Jade, I think Jade loves to be a heel,” Natalya said. “Whether we love that or hate that, to me, you’ve got to have bad guys in wrestling. You can’t have a hero without a villain.”

While discussing the dynamic between the two competitors, Natalya praised Ripley’s presence in the ring and the respect she has earned within the industry.

“Rhea is so respected,” Natalya said. “She is giving. She is generous. But also, when the bell rings, she’s scary. She definitely brings out the beast in people she’s in there with.”

Natalya acknowledged that the back-and-forth between the two women could have crossed certain lines, but she also suggested that the tension is helping build interest in their WrestleMania match.

She even compared the situation to the rivalry between Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton heading into last year’s WrestleMania.

“I don’t think we all have to get along,” Natalya said. “I don’t think that we all have to love each other. We do need to respect each other, so that is a big thing.”

At the same time, the veteran WWE star admitted the unpredictable nature of the rivalry is exactly what makes the upcoming match compelling.

“Damn, let’s get the ‘Unreal’ cameras out,” Natalya joked.

With emotions already running high between Cargill and Ripley, the tension surrounding their championship clash continues to grow as WrestleMania approaches.