Mercedes Moné paid tribute to the Hart Family during her appearance at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2026, and the gesture didn’t go unnoticed by WWE veteran Natalya.

Moné defeated Maya World in the Owen Hart Cup Tournament Finals at Sunday’s pay-per-view at the SAP Center in San Jose, Calif., wearing black-and-pink gear and matching hair reminiscent of the iconic Hart Family color scheme. Amanda Huber highlighted the inspiration on social media, calling Moné “the GOAT.”

Natalya later responded to the post, expressing her appreciation for the tribute.

“Truly honored. Low-key Legend x GOAT.”

With the tournament victory, Moné has earned an AEW Women’s World Championship opportunity against Thekla at AEW All In 2026, which takes place on August 30 at Wembley Stadium in London.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Forbidden Door 2026 Results coverage.