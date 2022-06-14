Natalya gave her take on Twitter regarding Ronda Rousey’s comments about the women’s locker room during an interview on Kurt Angle’s podcast.

Rousey stated, “It was kind of funny,” Rousey said to her former WrestleMania tag team partner. “I was talking to Heyman once cause whenever drama would go down in the locker room, I wouldn’t be in there. The second I stepped out something would happen and you know, if one of the girls was being unfair, I would step in and I would be like, ‘What’s going on?’ I heard about things happening when I stepped out, I’m like, ‘Why is this happening when I was in there? I would have said something.’

“Heyman was telling me if there was like a pitbull in the room and you don’t know about this dog, you know? You don’t know this dog and it could probably kill you, you’re not going to do anything crazy while the pit bull is in the room. You’re going to wait until the pitbull leaves the room and then you get crazy.”

“So as far as I know, it’s just sunshine and lollipops in the locker room,” Rousey added. “It’s a bunch of cupcakes and handjobs. Everyone’s having a great time.”