According to a report from WrestleVotes, WWE veteran Natalya has been receiving significant internal praise for her recent in-ring performances, both within WWE and in outside promotions.

During the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio, it was stated, “We are told the company as a whole has been thrilled with the recent performances of Nattie Neidhart. Additionally, there was some significant high praise coming out of Monday’s three-way match with Nattie, Roxanne Perez, and Becky Lynch, as that match was very well received backstage.”

WrestleVotes has also revealed that several prominent AAA wrestlers are slated to appear at the upcoming WWE Worlds Collide event on June 7, according to sources within WWE creative. Alongside their appearances, new merchandising efforts for these talents are reportedly in development. The report states,

“Creative sources have indicated that the following AAA stars are currently penciled in for the Worlds Collide show: Aerostar, Chik Tormenta, Dr. Wagner, Kingo, Laredo Kid, Mr. Iguana, Octagon, Pagano, and Psycho Clown. WWE is also preparing new merchandise for these talents.”

In addition to the AAA contingent, TNA Wrestling is confirmed to be sending several of its stars to the event, including Joe Hendry, The Nemeth Brothers, and Moose.

Stephanie Vaquer recently reflected on her match with IYO SKY during the RAW After WrestleMania episode, expressing her desire for a rematch. The bout ended in a no contest after Giulia and Roxanne Perez interfered, attacking both competitors. In an interview with WWE Die Woche, Vaquer shared her thoughts on the unfinished business with SKY. She said,

“It was good to wrestle IYO SKY. But the match didn’t have an end. I want more — one more match. Please, she’s amazing. I want one more.”

Up next, Vaquer is set to defend her NXT Women’s Championship against Jordynne Grace at NXT Battleground this Sunday.

Over the past few decades, referee bumps have become a familiar — and often overused — element in professional wrestling. Whether it’s a standard ref being taken out mid-match or a guest referee suddenly losing their in-ring instincts after donning the stripes, the trope has become almost expected. Iconic officials like Earl Hebner, Tim White, Charles Robinson, and Mike Chioda have all had memorable moments involving dramatic bumps or sprints to the ring as backup referees.

During a recent Q&A episode of the “Something to Wrestle” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer John Bradshaw Layfield (JBL) was asked if referees receive additional compensation for matches in which they take bumps. While he couldn’t confirm the current policy, JBL revealed that in the past, WWE did indeed provide extra pay when referees were required to get more physically involved. He said,

“They used to. I don’t know if they do or not [now]. I’m sure it’s baked into their contract now, whatever it is, but they used to, yeah. They used to give them extra money for bumping, for juicing, for all kinds of things.”

