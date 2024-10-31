Today marks the five-year anniversary of a milestone moment in Natalya’s WWE career.

It’s also a milestone moment for WWE and the pro wrestling business as a whole.

Natalya surfaced on social media on Thursday to release a statement and some photos of her match with Lacey Evans from the WWE Crown Jewel 2019 special event in Saudi Arabia.

The match marked the first-ever women’s wrestling match in the market, and the first for WWE.

Ahead of the return to Saudi Arabia for WWE Crown Jewel 2024 as part of Riyadh Season this coming Saturday afternoon, Nattie took to X to reflect on her groundbreaking Saudi debut five years ago, and her big weekend coming up in the region.

“I can’t believe five years have passed since I got to be a part of the first ever women’s match in Saudi Arabia,” Natalya wrote. “This was such a transcending moment for not only women in sports, but for women around the world to have more opportunities and visibility.”

Nattie continued, “We opened a door that had never been opened before in the most amazing way! It’s even more cool that I get to spend this anniversary in Saudi Arabia, ahead of Crown Jewel Saturday. Truly grateful.”

