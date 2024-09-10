Natalya had a memorable evening on Monday night.

“The Queen of Calgary” returned as the mystery partner for Lyra Valkyria and Zelina Vega, helping the duo defeat the Pure Fusion Collective trio of Sonya Deville, Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark.

The also appeared in a backstage segment with her relative from the legendary Hart Family, WWE Hall of Fame legend Bret Hart.

Following the show, Nattie took to social media to comment on the memorable night in Calgary on September 9, and reflected back to the first time she stepped into a WWE ring way back in 1997 as a kid entering the ring after the memorable Canadian Stampede “In Your House” pay-per-view event.

“My very first time in a WWE ring was in 1997 at the IN YOUR HOUSE Canadian Stampede PPV in Calgary,” she wrote. “It was the last time my whole family was together.”

She continued, “Last night was a full circle moment, being back in that same building, with Bret Hart, The Hart family and my WWE family. Performing in Calgary means so much to me because it’s where it all began for the Harts. It was a night I’ll cherish forever.”