Natalya has been part of the WWE NXT on USA Network journey from the very beginning until the very end.

The women’s wrestling legend competed in the WWE NXT TakeOver special in 2014, and returned to the brand ten years later in 2024 for an NXT Underground bout against Lola Vice.

Calgary’s favorite daughter also appeared on multiple episodes of the NXT on USA weekly prime time series along the way, and on Tuesday, she surfaced on social media to comment on the special NXT on USA tribute video package released by WWE.

“Some of my greatest memories in wrestling were at WWE NXT,” she wrote. “It’s a magical place for a wrestler to perform and truly feel like a star.”

Nattie continued, “So much love for this brand always…and so much love for our USA Network family. Excited to see NXT continue to shine on The CW.”

WWE NXT debuts on The CW next Tuesday night, October 1, from Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois.