– Natalya is celebrating 18 years with WWE. The women’s wrestling legend surfaced on social media today and shared the following statement:

Today marks 18 years since I signed my first WWE contract. 18 uninterrupted years of wrestling full time for WWE. Being able to compete in the ring with over 65 different women, who have each made me a better wrestler in their own unique way. Every match and moment has been a chance to learn, grow and to connect with all of you. I couldn’t have asked for a better story.❤️

WWE has released a retro WWE Raw opening video featuring talent from the current WWE roster. The video was released to promote the debut of WWE Raw on Netflix starting next Monday, January 6, 2025 at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, CA.