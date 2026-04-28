Natalya is speaking out following tragic news involving a fan she recently met during WrestleMania weekend.

As previously reported, Marc Izard was found dead after being reported missing in Las Vegas. The news has sent shockwaves through the wrestling community, especially among those who interacted with him during the busy week of events.

Izard had attended Natalya’s book signing on April 16 and was later seen leaving SmackDown the following night. After he was reported missing, Natalya had used her platform to spread awareness, urging anyone with information to come forward.

A heartbreaking turn.

Following confirmation of Izard’s passing, Natalya took to social media to share an emotional message, reflecting on their brief interaction and the tight-knit nature of the wrestling world.

“Hearing about the passing of someone from our wrestling family, Marc Izard, is heartbreaking,” Nattie said. “Wrestling brings people together in such a special way, and moments like this remind us how precious life truly is. My thoughts are with Marc’s family, friends, and everyone who loved him.”