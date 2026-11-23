Natalya has plenty of reasons to brag about her accomplishments in WWE, and apparently, she isn’t shy about reminding her fellow Superstars.

The longtime WWE veteran holds the Guinness World Record for the most submission victories in WWE history, an accomplishment she admits she enjoys bringing up around the women’s locker room.

During an appearance on the What’s The Record podcast, Natalya discussed the honor and recalled a humorous exchange with Bayley, who wanted to know whether she had earned any Guinness World Records of her own.

“So I’m in this really cool group of people that I feel very honored to be a part of. But I had no idea that I had more submission wins than any man or woman in WWE history. So I love rubbing this in the faces of the women in our locker room. It’s just amazing, and Bayley came up to me and she was like, ‘well, do I have a Guinness World Record for anything?’ I was like, ‘no, I don’t think so. I don’t think so.’”

Natalya continued by explaining how she jokingly delivered the disappointing news to Bayley, who apparently wasn’t thrilled with the answer.

“I told her, I said, ‘listen, I’ve got Guinness World Record on speed dial, and we are sorry to inform you, Bayley, but you don’t have any Guinness World Records,’ and she was a little pouty for the rest of the day.”