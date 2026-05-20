Natalya continues to push for more opportunities for women across WWE, especially when it comes to getting as many performers featured as possible on the biggest shows of the year.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio (full interview below), Nattie discussed how she regularly pitches ideas designed to spotlight more women at WrestleMania and beyond, emphasizing that inclusivity is always at the forefront of her thinking.

“One thing, when I pitch ideas and it really helps, be inclusive. I make sure lots of women are included,” Nattie said on Busted Open Radio.

Chelsea Green, who also appeared on the show, backed up Natalya’s comments and praised her long-standing efforts behind the scenes.

“Nattie is the queen of that. Every WrestleMania, Nattie is the number one pitcher for a women’s battle royal or multi-women tag match. Every year,” Green said.

Natalya then revealed several concepts she personally brought to Vince McMahon over the years in an effort to create bigger showcase matches for the women’s division at WrestleMania.

“Three years in a row, I went to Vince (McMahon) and said, ‘I want to do a women’s gauntlet match. The winner of the gauntlet match gets to face the tag team champions the next night. I want to do a women’s fatal four-way where it’s four tag teams fighting for the title.’ I just want to get more women on the show all the time.”

Quick hit: Natalya has long been viewed internally as one of the biggest advocates for expanding opportunities within the women’s division.

While WWE never moved forward with the proposed two-night women’s gauntlet concept, the company has featured more multi-women tag team matches and showcase bouts at WrestleMania in recent years.