WWE star and former women’s champion Natalya Neidhart recently appeared on the After The Bell podcast to discuss all things pro-wrestling, including Natalya’s picks as standouts in the NXT 2.0 women’s division. Highlights from the interview are below.

On her short stint in NXT:

“A few months ago, I had the chance to be there for a while. I even had some private training sessions with some girls which was really, really cool because I just wanted to see for myself who’s good, who has potential, who has it in them, who has it in them. First, loved working with Cora. I thought she was awesome. She was so open to like, learning and trying different things and just being more aggressive, and just being like, vulnerable, and the second that she found herself more vulnerable and open to showing that vulnerability, especially in front of the world, people really started to feel something for her.”

On some other women who impressed her from NXT:

“Online, you see Tiffany Stratton’s Instagram page or Tiffany Stratton’s Twitter page. Before I even met her, I was like, ‘This girl doesn’t like wrestling. This girl is a model. She’s pretty — she got hired because she’s pretty’. I had a practice with her. I had a private session with like, 10 women from NXT. I went back home and I said to TJ, my husband, I said, ‘Tiffany is really good.’ I was like, ‘I really like Tiffany. I think she’s got something about her’.

Calls Alba Fyre and Nikkita Lyons standouts:

“Another one that really impressed me was Nikkita [Lyons]. Nikkita was like, so easy to work with. She was open to learning, she wanted to try different things … Lash Legend, I was like, we had a match together and she like, did some stuff that impressed me … Of course, you know, I’m a huge fan of Io. I’m a huge fan of Kay Lee Ray. I think that Kay Lee has something really, really special about her, especially being a leader … Tatum was awesome to work with … She impressed the s**t out of me, she was so good. I started wanting to train with her more privately so she has come and started coming to train with me in the Dungeon.”

