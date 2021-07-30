WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Natalya is expected to be out of action for a few weeks. She revealed today that she will be undergoing surgery to repair the right ankle injury suffered on RAW.

As noted, Natalya suffered a right ankle injury on Monday’s RAW, while going at it with Doudrop, in a match that saw Natalya and Tamina Snuka defeat Doudrop and Eva Marie to prevent the heels from earning a title shot. After suffering the injury on the mat with Doudrop, Natalya quickly tagged out so the match could finish, and then she was helped to the back by a medic and Tamina, unable to put weight on the leg. It was later reported that Natalya was scheduled to undergo an MRI this week, but there was no word yet no the severity of the injury, or if she would miss any ring time.

In an update, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Natalya actually underwent the MRI after the match, and the results were apparently better than expected because she’s only expected to be out of the ring for a few weeks.

It was noted that Natalya was OK on Tuesday, but was still unable to put any weight on the ankle. We noted on Thursday that Natalya posted on Instagram about taking a flight, and we speculated that she was headed to Birmingham, Alabama to visit Andrews Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center, where WWE sends wrestlers who have suffered injuries. Natalya took to Twitter this afternoon and revealed that she does need the surgery, as revealed in the tweet below.

“Today my surgeon told me that I’m an anomaly. It’s been an intense week to say the least. All I asked was to be put back in the fight and FAST. Surgery will fix me, defending our championships will drive me. #UNBREAKABLE,” she wrote with a photo that shows her in a wheelchair.

It’s believed that WWE will not strip Natalya and Tamina of their titles due to Natalya only needing a few weeks out of the ring.

Stay tuned for more on Natalya’s status. You can see video from the injury below, along with her tweet to fans from earlier in the week, and the surgery tweet from Alabama:

Thank you to everyone for the kind words about what happened on #WWERaw.

There are the beatings you can plan for, and the ones you can’t. That’s the job. But I’m willing to give whatever bones, muscles and tendons I have to continue doing what I love. Good thing I’m UNBREAKABLE. pic.twitter.com/2K18Lj6IgE — Nattie (@NatbyNature) July 28, 2021

