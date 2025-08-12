Natalya feels for Ashante ‘Thee’ Adonis.

The women’s wrestling legend surfaced on social media to comment on the recent WWE departure of the pro wrestling star, referencing their recent training together and how he is considered a workhorse by his peers behind-the-scenes.

“The work Ashante puts in at The Dungeon every week is inspiring,” Natalya wrote via X. “Ashante ‘Thee’ Adonis is a WORKHORSE.”

Natalya continued, noting that the day he was notified about his WWE departure, he immediately came to train with her and the crew, and “poured his heart out” in the process.

“The day he got the call that he was no longer with the company, he came to train with us and gave back to everyone,” she added. “He always does. He poured his heart out on the mat. Forward is forward.”

Ashante ‘Thee’ Adonis joins Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux as those who saw their contracts with WWE expire and not get renewed this past week.