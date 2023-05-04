Natalya gives her thoughts on the 2023 WWE Draft.

The former women’s champion discussed this topic during a recent interview on the Archive Of B-Sox program, where she mentioned that her getting drafted to Monday Night Raw doesn’t mean she can’t still show up on SmackDown.

It’s exciting. I got drafted from SmackDown to Raw, but that doesn’t mean that I still can’t show up on SmackDown. That’s kind of the cool part about being in WWE. You’re drafted to a certain brand, but if the storyline calls for it, you can show up on another show. It’s cool.

The Queen of Harts later revealed that she didn’t even know WWE was holding another draft until Triple H announced it on Raw a few weeks ago.

How I learned about it when Triple H announced it on Raw. We had no idea. We really learn about a lot of stuff in the company as you guys learn about it. To be perfectly honest, I like it that way. We get to be part of the fan excitement and things can change so fast. In some ways, I’d rater just know about it as it comes rather than hear about it, it gets changed, then you get your hopes up or get excited, and it doesn’t happen. It’s nice to be on the journey with fans when they hear that information as well.

Back in April Natalya celebrated her 15th consecutive year with WWE. You can read her comments on reaching that milestone here. Check out her latest interview below.

