Former multi-time women’s champion Natalya Neidhart was a recent guest on WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley’s Table Talk podcast to provide an update on her husband and former in-ring competitor Tyson Kidd. Hear what she had to say below.

Says Kidd’s neck is doing well:

Good! It’s really good! I probably worry about TJ’s neck more than he does just because I’m very protective of him, and TJ is good. I mean, he’s in a really, really good place. He absolutely loves being a producer in WWE.

How Kidd loves being a producer and what that entails:

I’ve had a different appreciation for the producers because TJ is a producer. He’s been a producer for a few years, and it is probably one of the hardest jobs, if not the hardest job, in the company because there’s just so many things that I see that TJ has to do and balance. It’s just a balancing act all day. So while we as the wrestlers, as the talent, we may be only focusing on one thing – our match – the producers have so many other thing that they’re focusing on, and they’re also producing multiple matches. They’re dealing with multiple people. They’re making sure, ‘Okay, we got to make sure this prop is there and this table is set up’, and, ‘everybody knows this.’ I mean, again, you think about D-Von, and Shawn Michaels, and Triple H. It’s hard though because the producers literally got to see everything differently than they’ve ever seen it before. So it’s a balancing act, and I give the producers so much credit because if we make a mistake in the ring, sometimes we don’t get in trouble but the producers will get, ‘Hey, why did that happen?’ Again, this is kind of inside talk, but it is challenging and I know TJ loves it.

Full episode of Table Talk can be found below. (H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)