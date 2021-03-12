WWE star Natalya Neidhart recently spoke with Inside the Ropes about a number of pro-wrestling related topics, most notably how the Queen of Harts was the first women to ever compete for WWE in Saudi Arabia, and how company Chairman Vince McMahon fought hard for that bout to happen. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says she told management early on that she wanted to be the first woman to wrestle for WWE in Saudi Arabia:

I was on cloud nine. I knew when WWE started doing shows in Saudi Arabia, I had a vision and I told everyone in upper management early on ‘if women are going to wrestle in Saudi Arabia, I want to be the first woman to wrestle in Saudi Arabia.’ I felt very strongly about that because I knew the magnitude, being a woman wrestling in Saudi Arabia, I knew how big it could be for women in the world and women in sports. I knew it was our chance to open a door that had never been open before. It was a dream of mine. When I was finally told about the match, I was brought into Vince McMahon’s office and he let me know I was going to be a part of it.

How Vince McMahon fought hard to get the women to wrestle in Saudi Arabia:

I was like, I can’t believe this is finally happening, but I also know, in WWE and in the world, things can change daily. I didn’t want to get my hopes too high. Vince said it was something he was trying to do for years. It was really a labor of love from him. He personally fought very hard for us to have that match. Being Vince McMahon, he had to fight hard for it and he did. It showed me how hard he wanted to fight for women. I was so excited to be picked for it and I knew how hard it was for the company to acquire [the match]. Just knowing we were going to change the world. Yes, women have main evented WrestleMania and done a lot of first-evers, but this is something that transcended far beyond a wrestling ring or angle. This was for women in the world to celebrate something huge. It’s still hard to wrap my head around that we did it.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)