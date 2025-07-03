Natalya wants to see one specific name from the women’s division in WWE NXT get an opportunity to shine on the WWE main roster in a big way.

During an appearance on Busted Open on SiriusXM, the women’s wrestling legend listed some names she wants to see included at the returning all-women’s WWE Evolution premium live event.

While running down some names, Nattie stopped on a particular one that she feels not only deserves the opportunity, but is absolutely ready to capitalize on one when the time comes.

“Wendy Choo,” Nattie emphatically stated. “I would love to see Wendy Choo at Evolution and I would love to see Wendy Choo getting a huge opportunity in WWE.”

Nattie elaborated and explained how Choo is somewhat of a leader behind-the-scenes in WWE NXT and at the WWE Performance Center, mentioning how she is “talented” and has “a great attitude.”

“[Wendy Choo deserves it] because the times that I’ve been at the Performance Center, Wendy Choo has been a leader backstage,” Natalya said. “She’s talented, she’s got a great attitude and I think Wendy Choo is also ready to get her opportunity. I would love to see Wendy Choo at Evolution.”

As of late, Wendy Choo has been working on the WWE EVOLVE shows on Tubi on Tuesday nights. Choo competed in the inaugural WWE EVOLVE Women’s Championship match on the May 28 episode. The bout also included eventual title winner Kali Armstrong, as well as Kylie Rae and Kendal Grey.

WWE Evolution 2 is scheduled to take place next Sunday, July 13, 2025 from State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA. Make sure to join us here on 7/13 for live results coverage of the show.

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)