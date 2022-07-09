WWE star Natalya Neidhard recently spoke with BT Sport about a wide range of topics, which included a story about the late Owen Hart taking her husband, TJ Wilson, under his wing when Wilson was just a young boy. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

How the late Owen took TJ under his wing when he was young:

“My first fight with my husband actually stemmed from, because TJ grew up around our family and he’s been around our family since he was ten years old, but Owen asked TJ to be his guest at WrestleMania. I remember being so jealous and so pissed off. Looking back, it was such a generous, generous thing for Owen to do because, TJ doesn’t ever share this, but TJ never met his dad. TJ’s mom was trying to work all these odd jobs to hold down the fort, and sometimes they didn’t have enough food. Our family really took TJ in, and Owen was really one of those people who took TJ in under his wing.”

Recalls Owen bringing TJ to WrestleMania:

“Owen flew this young kid first class to WrestleMania. This is a kid that sometimes didn’t have enough money to buy shoes for school, or would open up his fridge and not have enough food to eat. TJ was so thin and just so poor growing up. Imagine Owen Hart buying you a first class ticket to be his guest at WrestleMania.”

How Owen never could have known that TJ would join WWE:

“It just those things, it’s like, Owen would never know what TJ would become in WWE. But TJ fought through so many different things because of a moment like that because of someone like Owen Hart believing in him. When I think about all the memories that I can share, that’s one of my favorite memories because he didn’t have to do that for a kid he didn’t owe anything to.”

(H/T and transcribed by WrestleZone)