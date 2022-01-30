WWE star and former women’s champion Natalya Neidhart shared a photo on her personal Twitter account shortly after last night’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view, where Natalya put up a valiant effort but was eliminated by the bout’s eventual winner, Ronda Rousey.

Natalya had entered the matchup at #12 and lasted until all 30 women had been revealed. Along with the photo she writes, “I actually did get banged up. But my forehead is made of steel so I’m all good.”

I actually did get banged up. But my forehead is made of steel so I’m all good’⛓ https://t.co/lzTLRVuzkX pic.twitter.com/byEIr4YlRq — Nattie (@NatbyNature) January 30, 2022

It’s not 100% clear when this could have happened to Natalya but we’re happy she’s okay. Stay tuned.