WWE star Natalya Neidhart recently spoke with WWE Deutschland on Instagram about a wide range of topics, including her love for Sasha Banks and Bayley, and how Fit Finlay and TJ Wilson have helped elevate the WWE’s women’s division. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

How unselfish Sasha Banks and Bayley are when working with other talent:

Of course [I want to wrestle] Sasha Banks. I think Sasha’s so talented and she’s really one of my favorite people to wrestle, man or woman. I love working with her. I think she’s so — she’s so good and a lot of people don’t realize with Sasha, Sasha and Bayley actually, both of them is that no matter what character they’re playing, whether it’s good, whether it’s bad, they’re very giving. They really wanna make sure that the body of the match, the integrity of the match, the story is being told the right way and I’m really proud of them for the way that they’ve handled themselves and how unselfish they both are and like I said, whether they’re playing a good guy character or a bad guy character, they both really want to elevate the division and give back in such a special way and I’m all about that.

Praises TJ Wilson and Fit Finlay for helping elevate the women’s division:

We look at the match that Bianca [Belair] and Becky [Lynch] and Sasha [Banks] just had in Saudi Arabia and you know, because of TJ [Wilson’s] expertise, because he’s so good at what he does, because of his seamless work for 25 years, he’s able to help give so many other people this inspiration and you see the top performers in the world today and they’re finding inspiration from TJ because of the work that he did, so his reach is so much greater than just being a pro wrestler. His reach now is far and beyond that. He’s help changing the face of how people look at women’s wrestling and we started that with Fit Finlay who was undoubtedly one of the biggest pioneers for women’s wrestling. Without Fit Finlay, we may not be where we’re at today with women’s wrestling so it takes — to be able to pay that forward, everything that Fit did for us, we are so grateful and lucky now to have not just Fit who works very closely with the women at NXT — Fit, I wanna wrestle down there if you wanna let me come down there, I wanna wrestle. I wanna wrestle all the girls in WWE but you now have TJ paying all that extra expertise forward on the main roster and helping women really shine.

