Natalya is honoring the memory of Owen Hart on what would have been the WWE legend’s 61st birthday.

The longtime WWE veteran took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a heartfelt tribute video dedicated to her late uncle, featuring memories from both herself and TJ Wilson, as well as clips from Owen’s legendary wrestling career.

“Happy birthday to the King of Harts, Owen Hart, on his birthday,” Nattie wrote in the caption accompanying the post. “I love being able to celebrate what an incredible person Owen was. He was deeply loved, and the impact he had on people is something that still lives on every single day. Owen’s spirit continues to shine so brightly. I hope you take a moment to watch this and remember Owen Hart today.”

The video itself featured Nattie reflecting on Owen’s lasting influence, both inside and outside the wrestling business.

“As the years pass, I never stopped thinking about Owen,” she said. “I never stopped thinking about the person that he was, what he brought to this world, what he did, and how he contributed to professional wrestling. But most of all, I never stopped thinking about what an amazing person he was to his family.”

Wilson also shared memories of Owen’s personality and trademark sense of humor, explaining how members of the Hart family still try to carry that spirit forward today.

“We just kind of do our best to imitate Owen in our daily lives,” Wilson said. “And if at the end of the night, if you came pretty close to imitating Owen, you had a hell of a day.”

Nattie then spoke about wishing she had more opportunities to learn directly from Owen about his own journey through the legendary Hart wrestling family.

“It would be so cool to be asking Owen questions about in a family full of greats, you being the baby, how did you stand out?” she said. “Like, I wish I could ask Owen those questions about how he tried to make it in wrestling, and like what it was like when he first stepped foot in the dungeon himself.”

The emotional tribute wrapped up with Nattie discussing the importance of preserving Owen’s legacy through the work she and Wilson continue to do with Dungeon 2.0.

“It’s really, really important, especially with the dungeon, for TJ and I to help also keep Owen’s legacy alive, because there was no one like him.”