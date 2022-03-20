During her recent interview with the Sports Guys Talk Wrestling podcast WWE star and former women’s champion Natalya Neidhart spoke about her relationship with Brock Lesnar, and how she enjoys going to The Beast for advice on her work. Highlights can be found below.

How TJ Wilson believes Brock Lesnar to the greatest pro wrestler of all time:

“My husband actually said this, he said Brock is the greatest pro wrestler of all time. He’s like a wrestling connoisseur, TJ Wilson… and he said, ‘You could take Brock Lesnar right now in 2022 and put him in wrestling in 1950 and his style would still hold like, strong. He’s gifted at his physicality. He’s more than proven himself on the mic. He evolves, he changes he’s grown and he also gives back.”

Says Lesnar gives her advice and critiques of her matches:

“People don’t know this, maybe this is too much to say, I don’t want to ruin Brock’s persona. Brock watches all of our matches in gorilla. The last match that I had at SmackDown, he watched, and he critiqued, and gave us feedback gave us advice. He told us what we could do to be better. He stayed there and watched. He cares. It was so cool, getting advice from him. He’s such a badass. But I really looked up to him. He gives back and even, you know, in pro wrestling, it’s an inside term, it’s called ‘selling,’ right? But when it’s time to give back to somebody, he’s getting knocked on his ass because he knows how to build a fight, and I love that about him. He really leads by example. I think He’s very talented at what he does. But what I’m seeing backstage is him giving back and I like to go to Brock for advice, because I think that like he does know what he’s talking about.”

Says Lesnar told her he would have loved to face Bret Hart:

“He said that a dream match for him would have been to wrestle Bret Hart,” she revealed. “We were talking last week and he said that would have been a dream match because I told him how much Bret was a fan of his work and he said that would be a dream match. So anyway, I think Brock is awesome.”

