WWE star Natalya Neidhart was the latest guest on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast to discuss her relationship with Chairman Vince McMahon, one the former women’s champion says is built on trust and understanding. Hear her full thoughts on the subject below.

Says she feels comfortable knocking on Vince’s door and pitching an idea:

At the end of the day, one of my most treasured things about working in WWE is that I know, when all else fails, I can always knock on Vince McMahon’s door and say to him, ‘Hey, I have an idea, what do you think?’ In my entire time being in WWE, Vince has always made time for me. Being as busy as he is and being in the position he is, he’s always heard me out. He’s always listened, said ‘yes,’ said ‘no,’ said why he liked it or didn’t like it, but I always felt I had a voice. I would go through the proper channels.

How she feels like Vince trusts her to not let him down:

Fit Finlay is someone I would always bounce ideas off of. I would always bounce ideas off him and different writers, but when I couldn’t get answers, I could always talk to Vince. I know that takes time to build that relationship, but it’s always been that mutual understanding. Vince trusts me and trusts that I won’t let him down. He’s there and accessible if we need to talk to him. That’s been something I’ve kept through my whole career. I don’t want to abuse it, but when I need to go to him, I know I can.

