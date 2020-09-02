WWE star Natalya Neidhart wrote about the departure of Renee Young in her most recent column for the Calgary Sun. Highlights of what the former women’s champion wrote about Young can be found below.

Talks her friendship with Young:

“Renee is one of my closest friends and she’s also someone I deeply respect and admire in and out of work, as when I first met her, we just clicked and were two blonde Canadian girls who loved ketchup chips and Tim Hortons. Renee is easy to be around and easy to talk to. We could talk about anything and everything at any time and at any place and that’s a big part of why we hit it off instantly. I loved walking into the locker room and seeing Renee in a colourful sequined blazer and sharing my latest favourite shoe find with her. I could vent to her about anything and she always listened with remarkable patience. After a fast-paced day at work, it was the best meeting up with her after and grabbing a good meal (had to be French fries!) and reflecting on our day. I especially loved it when we would room together and have two hours to sleep before we had to catch a flight. We knew we had to get to bed but we had lots of important stuff to talk about first.”

On the impact that Young had while in WWE:

“Maybe her most important role in WWE has been the fact that she’s been a huge force in our Women’s Evolution. Renee was the first female to ever commentate in Saudi Arabia. She helped guide me so much on my first match in Saudi Arabia and didn’t need to be in the ring with me to give me the confidence I needed to believe in myself. She was there with me in the unsung quiet moments when no one was around, guiding me with her ‘Renee Wisdom’ that only she could give.”

Thanks Young on behalf of everyone in the WWE locker room:

“I speak on behalf of the women in the WWE locker room by saying thank you so much, Renee, for being there for us. Helping us with promos, giving us trusted fashion advice, being a shoulder to lean on and helping us find our voices, too. Through thick and thin, you were there. Renee penned a letter to the WWE Universe and her WWE family where she said, ‘I’ll never forget how lucky I was to share in even a part of your glow. Thanks for getting to know me. Thanks for caring about me. Thanks for putting up with me. And most importantly, when no one else was available, thanks for hanging out with me. I miss you already. I love you forever.’ Renee, thank you so much for your incredible contributions to WWE. You’re more than a friend to us all; you are family. I never say goodbye, but ‘I’ll see you later.’”