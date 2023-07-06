WWE star and former multi-time women’s champion Natalya Neidhart recently joined Busted Open Radio for an in-depth conversation about all things pro wrestling, which includes the Queen of Harts naming some talents she’d like to work with.

Natalya begins by naming some more recognized names on the WWE roster as potential future opponents.

I’d love to work with IYO (SKY), Bianca (Belair), Bayley, Dakota (Kai) when she comes back. Somebody who has really impressed me, I love working with Cora Jade at NXT. I love her character development and how she’s really evolved.

Later, Natalya sings the praises of NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton, and welcomes the chance to work with the rising star at any point.

Tiffany Stratton. Never judge a book by its cover. Tiffany has really embraced her character, and she’s interesting to watch, but she’s also open to, ‘this is what I need to work on.’ She said she wants to get better in the ring and knows that she’s still not there yet, but she wants to grow. She stepped out of character to say she wants to get better, and I really respect that. One day, I’d like to have a match with Tiffany, and I’m not opposed to going to NXT to do that.

A report recently surfaced stating that Natalya’s recent loss to Rhea Ripley from Raw was very well received by WWE management backstage. You can read about that here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)