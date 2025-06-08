Following a legendary career as one of the icons of women’s wrestling, Natalya continues to receive accolades.

On Sunday, it was announced that at the 59th Annual Cauliflower Alley Club Reunion from August 18 – August 20 in Las Vegas, Nevada, the WWE legend will be honored.

Natalya Neidhart will be the latest recipient of the annual Lou Thesz Award, and the first-ever women to receive the honor.

A true trailblazer. A record-breaker. A history-maker. The Cauliflower Alley Club proudly announces that Natalya Neidhart will receive the Lou Thesz Award at this year’s reunion—making her the first female professional wrestler ever to earn this prestigious honor. From technical excellence to her lasting impact across generations, Natalya’s legacy continues to elevate the entire wrestling industry. Congratulations, Nattie!

For more information, visit CauliflowerAlleyClub.org.