Natalya respects the Knockouts division in TNA Wrestling.

So much so, that she has her sights set on the TNA Knockouts Championship.

During an interview with Controlona, the women’s wrestling legend and current WWE Superstar spoke about the multi-year partnership between WWE and TNA Wrestling, how she wants to challenge Masha Slamovich for the TNA Knockouts Championship and more.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where she touches on these topics and more with her thoughts.

On the multi-year partnership between WWE and TNA and her thoughts on the TNA roster: “First of all, I love TNA and I love NXT, so the fact that they’re collaborating and working together is amazing because there’s so many talented men and women that are going to get the chance to work in WWE and have that platform but we also get the chance to soak up all this great stuff that’s going on right now with TNA. I saw Tommy Dreamer the other day and was like, ‘I’m looking at TNA, all their shows are sold out, the crowds look amazing, and they have a stacked roster.'”

On wanting to challenge Masha Slamovich for the TNA Knockouts title: “Masha Slamovich, I really want to have a championship match with her. Masha, I’m coming for your championship. I’m coming for your championship. That’s the cool thing right now. I’m challenging you right now Masha. I think Masha is so talented.”

On the rest of the TNA roster and how they’re using NXT’s Ashante “Thee” Adonis: “I think there’s so many women there. I know she was called Dana Brooke in WWE, but Dana is very talented, she’s somebody that takes really calculated risks in the ring, she’s awesome. Jordynne Grace did such a good job of really kind of being a very symbolic representative of that women’s division in a sense that she was strong, she was different, she colored outside the lines but she set the bar high so Masha’s kind of following in those footsteps and blazing her own trail. I think it’s cool because now we see Cora Jade working in [TNA], Ashante Thee Adonis, he’s getting a chance to show all off all of his hard work and show what we can do and having that platform with NXT and TNA, it’s just so cool. It’s creating so many more opportunities for people that are so deserving like Ashante.”

On inviting Slamovich to the Hart Dungeon: “Listen Masha, if you want to come down to the dungeon, this is an official invite for you. I’ll try not to kick your ass too much. But yes, that’s an invite.”

