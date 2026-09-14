Natalya addressed the debate around second- and third-generation wrestlers during an interview with MuscleManMalcolm. Drawing on her own experience as a member of the Hart family, she said a famous last name may open a door, but it does not determine what follows.

“I think it’s great. I think the thing about being, like, I was saying this to my students the other day at the Dungeon. I was like, ‘I hate to say this, but my favorite wrestlers are nepo babies.’”

Natalya pointed to several major names from wrestling families as examples of performers whose work ultimately mattered more than their lineage.

“You think of Randy Savage, you think of Rey Mysterio, you think of Randy Orton, like Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns.”

Source: Natalya’s MuscleManMalcolm interview.