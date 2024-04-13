An update on a veteran of WWE.

According to Fightful Select, Natalya Neidhart’s current deal with the company is set to expire over the next few months. The Queen of Harts has yet to sign a new contract, but the report does specify that many big names have yet to re-sign, and that it is NOT an indication that she won’t.

Natalya has been with WWE since 2007, and is a former one-time Divas Champion and one-time SmackDown women’s champion. She holds multiple Guinness Book of World Records for her work in WWE, including most matches for a female wrestler, most wins for a female wrestler, most WrestleMania appearances by a female wrestler, and most appearances on PPV by a female wrestler.

