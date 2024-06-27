Today’s episode of WWE Speed saw Nathan Frazer take on Akira Tozawa, with the winner going on to the semifinals of the ongoing Speed tournament.
Frazer managed to pick up the win after connecting with a devastating Phoenix Splash. He will now face Xavier Woods in the semifinals, which will take place next week, and the winner of that match challenges Andrade El Idolo for the WWE Speed Championship.
