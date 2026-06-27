Color Nathan Frazer proud.

Proud of Rey Fenix.

The pro wrestling star surfaced via social media on Saturday to comment on how proud he is of Fenix, who recently ascended to AAA Cruiserweight Champion, as well as their in-ring encounters in WWE.

“Last year, I got the privilege of welcoming Rey Fenix to WWE,” Frazer wrote. “And as soon as that match was over, the only thing on my mind was when I could get in the ring with him again.”

Frazer then addressed their AAA Cruiserweight Championship showdown on the June 26 episode of WWE SmackDown in London, England, which Fenix would go on to win.

“Last night I got that rematch, and whilst the result didn’t go my way (…again), what a rematch it was,” he continued. “No shame in losing to one of the absolute best in the game. Now, the only thing on my mind is Round 3.”

He concluded, “Gracias, amigo.”

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE SmackDown Results 6/26/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.