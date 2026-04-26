Nathan Frazer is showing major respect to one of the most influential tag teams of this generation.

Following news that The Motor City Machine Guns, Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley, were released by WWE on Friday, Frazer took to social media to share a heartfelt message reflecting on their time together over the past year.

The post highlighted not only their in-ring chemistry, but also the personal bond they developed behind the scenes.

“There genuinely aren’t even words that could articulate just how much MCMG mean to us,” he began. “But I will try and do my best. As a tag team, they are one of our biggest inspirations. That goes without even saying. But as people, as friends, as brothers, the gap they leave behind will never be filled.”

He was just getting started.

“Your first year on the main roster can seem pretty daunting. But when we got called up, they made us feel at home within an instant. All the laughs, the jokes, training in the ring before the show every single week… we’ve shared so many incredible moments in and out the ring. Getting to work with them multiple times has been a dream come true,” he wrote.

That connection clearly extended far beyond just matches and TV time.

Frazer emphasized how quickly the group formed a tight-knit relationship on the road, something that made the experience even more meaningful.

“But honestly the best times has been getting to know each other on a deeper, personal level. We all just instantly clicked. When I say they adopted on us on the road, it’s not an exaggeration. Selfishly, it’s gonna really suck not seeing them every single week. But we’re so excited to see what they do next.”

A genuine bond.

No question about it.

Frazer wrapped up his message by reflecting on the lasting impact Sabin and Shelley have had, both on the business and on him personally.

“When it’s all said and done, we’ll look back on this past year as some of the best times of our entire life. For all you’ve done for the business, and for the impact you’ve left on left on us personally…Thank you, MCMG,” he concluded.