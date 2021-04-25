Qatar Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that the legendary Nation of Domination faction will be reuniting for the first time in 22 years at next year’s February 26th event at the Lausail Sports Arena in Doha, Qatar. Full details are below.

Nation of Domination will reunite for the first time in 22 years in QPW

QPW confirms that The Nation of Domination will be reunited for the first time in 22 years and will make their first appearance on Qatar. WWE Hall of Famers Mark Henry, Ron Simmons and The Godfather, along with former WWE Intercontinental Champion, D’Lo Brown, will do their first appearance together in over 22 years. This will be for QPW’s SuperSlam 3 on Doha, Qatar.

The event will be on February 26, 2022, at the Lausail Sports Arena in Doha, Qatar with a capacity for over 20,000 people. The Nation of Domination will be the special guests for that night. WWE Hall of Famers Bret “The Hitman” Hart, Sting, Eric Bischoff and Booker T are also confirmed for the event.

Wrestlers confirmed at QPW’s SuperSlam 3:

NJPW’s IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, The Aerial Assassin, Will Ospreay (NJPW)

The Spanish God, Sammy Guevara (AEW)

The Machine, Brian Cage (AEW)

Cinta de Oro (previously Sin Cara in WWE)

EC3 (ROH)

Former WWE and AEW World Heavyweight Champion, Jon Moxley

Former IWGP Heavyweight Champion, Hiroshi Tanahashi (NJPW)

QPW also confirms that they are currently negotiating with the AEW World Heavyweight Champion and AAA Mega Champion, The Wrestling God, Kenny Omega. The event will be broadcasted on FITE TV worldwide.

In addition, Ali Al-Marafi confirmed that they will have an event at the FIFA World Cup in 2022 in Doha, Qatar. This will be held during December 2022. This will be the first time in the history of the FIFA World Cup that we will witness a pro wrestling event in the same night of a football game. This is the company you need to keep an eye on. Make sure to follow QPW in their social media to stay updated.