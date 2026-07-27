Hulk Hogan’s legacy will be honored across Florida this weekend as Real American Beer and Hooters team up for a special National Hulk Hogan Day celebration.

Nick Hogan took to Instagram on Monday to announce that fans can celebrate the WWE Hall of Famer on Saturday, August 1, at select Hooters locations in Tampa, Brandon, and Clearwater.

“Celebrate National Hulk Hogan Day with us at Hooters! Join us this Saturday, August 1, at one of these participating locations,” the announcement began. “Tampa on Hillsborough Avenue, Brandon on Adamo Drive, and Clearwater—the original on Gulf to Bay.”

The post also encouraged fans to raise a toast with Hogan’s beer brand.

“Grab a Real American Beer and celebrate with us. See you there, brother.”

The event is being presented through a partnership between Real American Beer and Hooters, with fans invited to stop by the participating locations, enjoy food and drinks, and celebrate the life and legacy of one of the most recognizable names in professional wrestling.

We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding Hulk Hogan Day surface.