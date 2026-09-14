Nattie has high praise for The Undertaker and the work he has done behind the scenes with Lucha Libre AAA.

The Undertaker has taken on a major role overseeing AAA following WWE’s acquisition of the promotion in 2025. He has been working alongside Jeremy Borash and members of the existing AAA management team.

Nattie, who has made multiple appearances for AAA, discussed The Undertaker’s leadership during an interview with OutKick Dropkick (see video below). She noted that WWE talent including Chelsea Green and Roxanne Perez have been eager to work with him.

“‘Taker is the man. Everybody loves working for ‘Taker. That’s why I think everybody that goes there, like Chelsea Green has gone on the record saying, ‘I want to work for ‘Taker.’ She said she would text ‘Taker and ask him, ‘Please let me do AAA,’” Nattie said.

She added that Perez had similar interest in working AAA before praising the team behind the promotion.

“Same with Roxanne, I know she wanted to do AAA. ‘Taker has really elevated that promotion, along with Jeremy Borash, who helps Undertaker run AAA with the family that had run it before WWE stepped in.”

Nattie pointed out that WWE retained members of AAA’s previous management structure rather than completely replacing the team after the acquisition.

“They still kept management, they still kept people, they still kept the family. But ‘Taker has been involved, WWE has been involved, Jeremy Borash — they just elevated it.”

Nattie also compared The Undertaker’s approach to booking with those of Shawn Michaels and Triple H, noting that each has a different philosophy.

“The coolest thing about Undertaker is that his style is very different as a booker. It’s very different than Shawn Michaels. It’s very different than Triple H. But it doesn’t mean that any one of them is better than the other. It just means that ‘Taker has a different style.”

According to Nattie, The Undertaker puts a particular emphasis on aggression and intensity.

“He loves aggression. He loves intensity. He loves selling. I like to say ‘Taker kinda loves violence. He’s just such a cool boss.”

She went on to praise The Undertaker for providing talent with feedback and encouragement, while also remaining heavily involved in the creative process.

“He’ll give us advice, he’ll give us feedback, but he also gives us support and encouragement and he really believes in us. That’s so important, and he’s communicative.”

Nattie cited her Triplemania entrance as one example of The Undertaker’s hands-on approach.

“He was helping me for my entrance for Triplemania. He was helping me with different ideas. He’s the man.”

Nattie competed on night one of Triplemania 34 in a four-way match to determine the number one contender for the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship.