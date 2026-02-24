Momentum continues to build in WWE News around Jacob Fatu, who is currently positioned in a featured program opposite Undisputed WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and Cody Rhodes. While his on-screen presence has grown, Natalya Neidhart revealed that Fatu has also been sharpening his edge behind the scenes at The Dungeon training facility.

Speaking on “Busted Open Radio,” Nattie detailed Fatu’s recent commitment. “I look at somebody like Jacob Fatu, he is currently training with us in The Dungeon,” she said. “He’s been with us for a minute. Probably the last three months, Jacob has been training with us. He trained with us on Christmas Eve. He is driven.” She emphasized that Fatu’s focus is not on assuming his push is guaranteed. “He’s saying, ‘I’m just staying ready. I don’t want to get comfortable.’” Nattie added that his physical transformation has been noticeable. “You’ve leaned out,” she told him. “His body has leaned out. He’s getting into the best shape of his life because he’s not comfortable.”

That preparation appeared to translate during the 2026 Men’s Royal Rumble. Entering at number 27, Fatu immediately targeted Rhodes, driving him into the steel steps and ring post before delivering a pop-up Samoan drop to Je’Von Evans. Nattie described it as a “standout performance.” Fatu was ultimately eliminated by Roman Reigns, who went on to win the match.

From a broader perspective, Fatu’s approach reflects a recurring theme during WrestleMania season: opportunity can shift rapidly due to injuries or creative pivots. Wrestlers who maintain conditioning and ring readiness position themselves for sudden elevation, particularly as WWE balances established champions with emerging contenders on the road to its biggest events.