Nattie Neidhart jokingly called Cody Rhodes a “total diva” before revealing that she still keeps the heartfelt voicemail he sent her after her father died.

Nattie and Brandi Rhodes discussed Cody’s tanning routine, watches and suits during Nattie’s appearance on A Shot of Brandi.

Brandi said she has repeatedly purchased multiple bottles of QuickTan for her husband.

“For a Black person, I know a lot about QuickTan because I have had to pick it up at Sally’s a lot for my husband. And there have been meltdowns about the QuickTan. “Literally, people have looked at me at Sally’s, and I’ve just been like, ‘Don’t judge, but I need six bottles of QuickTan.’ And they look at me like, ‘For what?’”

Nattie made it clear that her description of Cody as a diva was affectionate.

“Cody, I love him. He’s an amazing person, and I’m honored to call him a friend, but he is a total diva. A total diva.”

Nattie added that Cody enjoys spoiling his friends. The conversation also turned to his interest in luxury watches and suits.

“The thing with Cody, too, is that he likes to spoil his friends. “Cody likes his watches. He likes his suits.”

Nattie then recalled the support Cody gave her after Jim Neidhart died in 2018.

“I remember, it’s funny because I have two messages saved in my voicemail. I won’t erase them because the day my dad died, Cody sent me this beautiful voice message. “It was so genuine. It was in 2018, and he sent me the nicest message about my dad.”

Nattie revealed that she showed Cody the saved message after he returned to WWE.

“I said to him when he came back to WWE, I showed him my phone. I go, ‘I never erased your voice message.’ So I saved it.”

Brandi described Cody as someone who speaks sincerely when supporting the people close to him.

“He’s very from the heart.”

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit A Shot of Brandi, with a h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.