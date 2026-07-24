Nattie Neidhart recalled trying to correct Eve Torres on how she delivered forearm strikes while Nattie was naked in a WWE locker room.

The story came up during Nattie’s appearance on A Shot of Brandi after Brandi Rhodes remembered how comfortable Nattie was being undressed around the other wrestlers.

“When I was in the locker room with you back in the day, you were always naked. Are you always naked? “I do remember one day asking you, ‘Wouldn’t it be easier to just put on your underwear?’”

Nattie offered an explanation for her locker-room habit.

“I think it was because, if you’re built in the front and stacked in the back, you may as well just let it all hang out.”

Nattie then remembered attempting to help Torres prepare for a match without first getting dressed.

“I do remember going over forearms with Eve Torres naked.”

Brandi clarified that Nattie still kept herself covered when necessary.

“But she would cover everything that needed to be covered.”

Nattie recalled trying to demonstrate how Torres should use her hips when throwing a forearm.

“Poor Eve Torres. I was going over a match with her once, and I was trying to correct her on some forearms. I was naked, and I was like, ‘You’ve got to throw your hips into it. Every kind of sport, it’s all coming from the—’ “And Eve’s like, ‘Nattie, put something on.’”

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit A Shot of Brandi, with a h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.