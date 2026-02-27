Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch continues to lean heavily into her heel persona, and not everyone is ignoring it. Since late 2025, Lynch has gone viral for delivering promos in a cadence reminiscent of United States President Donald Trump, a delivery style she has amplified both on television and across social media.

Lynch has used X (formerly Twitter) to fire off caps-lock-heavy rants, accuse referees of corruption, and target fellow WWE talent, including former Women’s Intercontinental Champion Maxxine Dupri. In a recent social media bit, Lynch handed out her self-proclaimed “first-ever” “Bexxie Awards,” largely honoring herself while naming referee Jessika Carr the “Most Corrupt Referee.”

One person who has taken notice is Nattie. Speaking on “Busted Open Radio,” Nattie admitted she finds Lynch’s online presence entertaining — though she also sees the character’s exaggerated edge.

“I will read Becky’s tweets and be highly, highly entertained by her,” Nattie said. “But, there is a level of narcissism in those tweets that is wild. It’s just wild. I do find her Twitter very, very entertaining, especially the way she writes a lot of her tweets in caps lock. It reminds me of someone we know all too well.”

The two women recently crossed paths in the 2026 Women’s Royal Rumble, where Nattie eliminated Lynch in what marked the debut of Nattie’s own heel turn. Lynch reacted angrily to the elimination, though WWE has not yet followed up directly on that interaction.

Lynch is scheduled to defend the Women’s Intercontinental Championship against AJ Lee at Elimination Chamber in Chicago, adding another high-profile chapter to her increasingly polarizing title reign.