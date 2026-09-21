Nattie says her loss to Jaida Parker at NXT Heatwave fulfilled Shawn Michaels’ vision for their story. On the September 3 edition of Busted Open, she also explained that Parker’s private training at the Dungeon began before their rivalry.

Addressing criticism of the Heatwave submission match, Nattie said Michaels had a specific plan for both the storyline and its conclusion. She viewed her job as contributing ideas while ultimately delivering the direction of the show.

“We are actors in a play.”

Nattie said Parker had approached her about training privately before they worked together on television. Their sessions included submissions, conditioning, vocal delivery and intensity, with TJ Wilson also involved in helping Parker refine her work.

She described that initiative as another reason she wanted to work with Parker in NXT. Nattie said the extra sessions complemented the coaching already available at the Performance Center.

For Nattie, the outcome was not simply about who lost the match. She said the satisfaction came from helping Parker improve and leaving her in a stronger position.

“And I believe that Jaida’s win is also my win.”

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit Busted Open, with a h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.